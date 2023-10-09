Tazewell County Career and Technical students celebrate success at Virginia State Fair SkillsUSA Day

TAZEWELL, Va. (WVVA) - Students with Tazewell County Career and Technical Center (TCCTC) traveled to Doswell, Virginia in September to compete in the Virginia State Fair SkillsUSA Day.

Dylan Belcher and Dalton Scott Golcher won first place in the Masonry competition, and Landon Lucas received second place in the welding competition. All three are students at Graham High School who attend TCCTC.

Eight students attended the competition supervised by four instructors, Robert Steele (masonry), Shawn Roberts (Carpentry), James Parnell (Auto Service Technology), and Katie Lindsey (Welding). The students who attended were Dylan Belcher-Masonry, Dalton Scott Golcher-Masonry, Justin Kinder-Carpentry, Dillion Stout-Carpentry, Landon Sizemore-Welding, Landon Lucas-Welding, Thomas Steele-Auto Service, and Nickelas Stacy-Auto Service

“I am incredibly proud of our students, their commitment to their trade, and their accomplishments’, said Charity Hurst, TCCTC principal. ‘’Their passion and expertise is a result of not only their hard work, but instructors, who go above and beyond to ensure the students are employable in today’s workforce. The future is definitely bright for these highly skilled young men.”

Tazewell County Career and Technical Students will set their sights on the next SkillsUSA competition held at the district level in the spring of 2024.

