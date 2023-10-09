Raleigh County Sheriff seeks public assistance in locating missing juvenile

Aspen Nicole Ruff
Aspen Nicole Ruff(Raleigh County Sheriff's Office)
By Kassidy Brown
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 11:07 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
RALEIGH COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing juvenile.

Aspen Nicole Ruff, 14, was last seen in the area of Beaver on Sunday, October 8 at 10 p.m. at her residence.

Ruff is 5 feet 1-inch-tall weighing approximately 100 pounds. She has brown eyes and long brown hair.

Ruff might be wearing a gray Adidas hoodie, jeans or black leggings and black Reebok shoes.

If anyone has information on her whereabouts or has seen her, please call 911 or the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office at 304-255-9300.

