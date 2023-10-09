The Hatter’s Bookshop sees change in ownership after seven years

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) -Tammy Dotson, previously the owner of The Hatter’s Bookshop, is retiring from the book business.

Dotson originally got the name of the bookstore from a suggestion from her son, a fan of the Lewis Carroll classic, Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland. The bookstore had previously occupied another location in Princeton before being moved to the Spangler Building, a former drugstore with a soda fountain in the back. Dotson says she wanted to buy the more than century old store to own an important part of Mercer Street’s history.

Now, she is calling it quits after seven years. However, after she had privately made the decision to retire, Rebekah Snow, a long-time fan of the store, stopped by for a conversation that Dotson calls “serendipity.”

“Well, this is actually a spur of the moment kind of thing. So, I came in here one day, and I was talking to Tammy and I said... ‘how did you come to own this bookstore?’ and she said, ‘That’s so funny that you’re asking me, because I was thinking of selling it, like posting it this day,” says Snow.

This meeting resulted in Snow and her husband, Cody Dillon, becoming the bookshop’s new owners. Snow says she loved books from a young age and especially liked buying them at Hatter’s.

“...But you come in here, and if you’re a book lover, you’re going to love this store. I mean, it’s just wall to wall with books. So, I mean, the charm of it that Tammy has put into it, and you can just tell the character and love that she’s put into it, so you can’t help but to love this store,” says Snow.

“It’s got a great atmosphere. It’s cozy and it’s got a great place on the street, you know? We love the whole street...” says Dillon.

Dillon shares his wife’s love of Hatter’s and was more than supportive of the decision to become the bookshop’s new owners.

“Well, I was excited, she’s loved this store for a long time... We came in when were in college, and she’s always talked about one day maybe wanting to own a store like this. And one day, she woke up, she said, ‘I’m going to go in and ask her, I’m going to see how it came about.’ And she texted me and said, ‘We may be buying the bookstore...’” says Dillon.

Dotson says she appreciates the young couple’s long-lasting love for the Hatter’s Bookshop and is glad to be turning things over to them.

“Oh, they’re precious... I could not be putting the store in better hands. They love this bookstore. They have loved it for a long time, and they are going to do so well, and I hope everybody will come in and support them the way they supported me,” says Dotson.

Dotson thanks the community for their support through the years but feels it’s now time to spend more time with her family and travel the world. Snow says there may be some changes coming to Hatter’s. However, she says it will always remain a bookstore.

