In Focus : Gary Bowling’s House of Art presents “Night School”

By Taylor Hankins
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 8:21 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - For those of you that like spooky-kooky, not spooky-scary, there’s an interactive haunt in Bluefield, West Virginia that’s for you

Gary Bowling’s House of Art is putting on “Night School” an interactive spooky maze filled with eclectic art.

Some of the features include a haunted hair salon- complete with “boo”-ticuans- ss well as a comedic graveyard.

Our Taylor Hankins sat down with one of the organizers for this Sunday’s In Focus.

”We’ve been working on it for 3 months. So it definitely has a lot of characters in it. And its not one of those- Nobody is going to chase you with a chainsaw or jump out and scare the daylights out of you. It’s more like walking through and being immersed in a lot of creepy art,”said Vicki Queen.

“Night School” will take place every Friday and Saturday in October from 8-pm to 11-pm at 300 Ramsey Street in Bluefield’s downtown. Entry is 10 dollars for adults and 5 dollars for kids under 12. All proceeds go to the non-profit’s goals of renovating and maintaining their 33-thousand-square foot artist haven. Learn more about the House of Art and how this haunt came to be this Sunday at 9am on In Focus.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

