Firefighters share tips for fire prevention week

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Sunday marked the start of fire prevention week. This year’s theme for fire prevention week is cooking safety. The act of cooking can bring friends and family closer together during a relaxing time, but cooking fires are the number one cause of house fires.

Firefighters say you can prevent kitchen fires by being present and paying attention while cooking. You should also keep flammable items away from the stove.

“Anytime you’re cooking with grease keep a lid there handy. That way if something does flash up you can put a lid on it and also turn the heat off on the stove. That will help put the fire out,” said Captain Charlie Croy with the Princeton Fire Department.

Croy says people should have an ABC class fire extinguisher in their kitchen just in case. He says if you can’t control a fire leave the house and call 9-1-1. It’s not just cooking fires though, improper use of space heaters is also a leading cause for house fires.

Firefighters say you should keep space heaters at least three feet away from anything that can burn.

“What we’re seeing a lot of is power strips put into receptacles and space heaters being plugged into those power strips. Those power strips are not designed to hold that kind of voltage and ampage coming through to that,” said Jarried McFarland with Bluefield, Va. Volunteer Fire Department.

McFarland says extension cords also aren’t a good idea when it comes to space heaters. He says if you’re going to use a space heater you should be plugging it directly into a wall outlet. You should also never leave space heaters unattended.

Both McFarland and Croy say now is a good time to check smoke and carbon monoxide detectors inside your home as well.

