Country artist brings tour to Charleston

(Red Mountain Entertainment)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 11:59 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Country artist, Jordan Davis, will hit the Charleston Coliseum stage next summer.

Davis announced on Monday his 2024 tour with special guests Mitchell Tenpenny and Ashley Cooke is coming to the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center on July 26, 2024.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, Oct. 13 at 10 a.m.

