Cold this morning will persist through the afternoon with occasional rain showers
Temperatures only getting up to around the mid 50s this afternoon.
A Freeze Warning continues for Greenbrier County until 9 AM this morning, and until 10 AM for Pocahontas County. Temperatures could be down in the low 30s, leading to outdoor vegetation to be at risk. Make sure to bundle up no matter where you are though, because we’re going to be starting out in the 40s and upper 30s for the rest of us.
Occasional rain showers will be possible this afternoon. We’ll see them a little bit more isolated before lunchtime, with rain becoming more widespread through the afternoon as a low-pressure system moves in. As we head into the overnight hours, we’ll dry up with mostly clear skies, allowing those temperatures to fall back into the low 40s and upper 30s.
High pressure will build back in after tomorrow to give us some more dry weather. We’ll also be warming back up into the 70s by Thursday, so a warmup is on the way. As we watch the weather models though, we’re watching more cold air moving in after that, dropping us back into the 50s.
