Cold this morning will persist through the afternoon with occasional rain showers

A Freeze Warning continues for Greenbrier County until 9 AM this morning, and until 10 AM for Pocahontas County. Temperatures could be down in the low 30s, leading to outdoor vegetation to be at risk. Make sure to bundle up no matter where you are though, because we’re going to be starting out in the 40s and upper 30s for the rest of us.

A Freeze Warning continues this morning. (maxuser | WVVA WEATHER)

Occasional rain showers will be possible this afternoon. We’ll see them a little bit more isolated before lunchtime, with rain becoming more widespread through the afternoon as a low-pressure system moves in. As we head into the overnight hours, we’ll dry up with mostly clear skies, allowing those temperatures to fall back into the low 40s and upper 30s.

Widespread rain will be moving in this afternoon. (maxuser | WVVA WEATHER)

High pressure will build back in after tomorrow to give us some more dry weather. We’ll also be warming back up into the 70s by Thursday, so a warmup is on the way. As we watch the weather models though, we’re watching more cold air moving in after that, dropping us back into the 50s.

Warm temps are on the way the next few days (maxuser | WVVA WEATHER)

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.