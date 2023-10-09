ChuckMathenaMonday: Vitaly brings an evening of wonder to Princeton, WV

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - In line with spooky season a evening of wonder is coming to the Chuck Mathena Center as Vitaly Beckman graces the city of Princeton.

Beckman has fooled Penn & Teller twice on the Two Virginias’ CW’s Fool Us.

He is performing at the Chuck Mathena Center on October 26, 2023 at 7 PM.

Tickets are $21 for adults & $18 for children. Purchase them by clicking here.

This show is recommended for children 8+ and older.

But before the magic and wonder comes to the entertainment venue a bit of rock n’ roll will hit the stage.

----------

Put on your Blue Suede Shoes and get ready to Jailhouse Rock as the King enters the building.

Elvis is coming to the Chuck Mathena Center on October 12, 2023 at 7 PM in the form of tribute artist, Bruce Scot.

Tickets are $20. Purchase them by clicking here.

Candace Wilson with the Chuck Mathena Center stopped by WVVA@ Noon with Joshua Bolden & Collin Rogers with all the details.

