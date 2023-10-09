“Booktober Fest” to raise money for the Princeton Public Library

PRINCETON, W. Va. (WVVA) -If you are looking for something fun to do this weekend that can help your community, the Princeton Public Library may have the event for you.

“Booktober Fest” will be held this Saturday at either the Princeton City Park or the Princeton Public Library depending on the weather. This event is organized by the Friends of the Library who hope to promote literacy in the area and combine active fun and reading while raising money for the library and their summer reading program. Participants can win prizes by earning tokens completing activities like running, reading, writing, or completing a book-themed scavenger hunt. There will also be a free Bark o’ Treat activity where people can take a Halloween-themed photo with their pets. An organizer for Booktober Fest says in addition to being a way to raise money for a local library, it’s also a way for those of all ages and skill levels to have fun together.

“It’s going to be fun whether it’s inside or outside because it’s going to be something that anyone can do. And if you like books and interested in... reading, I think it’s a great opportunity to be around other people that like to share that same interest,” Rebecca Kidwell, an employee of Princeton Public Library and a member of Friends of the Library.

If you would like to attend Booktober Fest, it will be held on Saturday, October 14th from 11:00 am to 2:00 pm. Admission is three dollars, but there is a reduced price if you come as a group. Again, it will be held at the Princeton City Park in good weather or inside the Princeton Public Library if it rains.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.