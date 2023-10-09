Bluefield man arrested for murder
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 10:56 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Charles Lee Dawson, 43, of Bluefield, was arrested on October 9 for the murder of Keri Michelle Billings, 32, also of Bluefield.
According to the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department, Billings died from a single gunshot wound.
The incident occurred at 4:58 a.m. on Stoney Ridge Road in Bluefield, West Virginia
Dawson has been charged with First Degree Murder and was arraigned by Magistrate Honaker.
MCSD said that Dawson did not receive a bond and was remanded to Southern Regional Jail due to the nature of the crime.
