Behind the Scares: Miller family gives inside look into haunted attraction

LEWISBURG, W.Va. (WVVA) - Tucked in the hills of Greenbrier County is the Miller’s Nightmare Haunted Farm; and while it may not look too sinister in the daylight, it takes a lot of work to dish out scares when the sun goes down.

“Oh, it’s stressful,” shared Ron Miller, patriarch of the family business. “So, we start on Sunday and Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday he [Berkley] spends most of the time cleaning the grounds, hauling trash out of here, getting ready. We order supplies, food supplies- just getting ready for opening Friday.”

For nearly the last decade, Miller has been running the haunted farm with his son, Berkley Miller, while his other son, his daughter and his son-in-law help from out of state.

The attraction sees thousands of people visit each year, but what the Miller family doesn’t see too much of is money in their pockets. That’s because almost every dime goes back into making the scares scarier, the haunted houses spookier and the farm better.

“We put everything we make back into it. You know, I told somebody I don’t make money. I just keep buying new stuff to put in here.”

While the family spends their whole year preparing for just a few short weeks, they aren’t the only ones putting in work. The farm’s 80 actors spend weeks perfecting their craft to create the most horrifying encounters.

“A lot of times when they start this and have never done it before, they think it’s just: You jump out and say, ‘Boo,’ Miller explained. “They go to scare school. We operate two scare schools. They come to one of those. They’ll spend hours learning their character, and then they’ll get out here and work in the cold or the rain or whatever it may be on slippery paths...”

But, as Miller tells WVVA, all that stress, money and hard work pay off the moment you say, ‘Boo!’

“When we started this, we weren’t sure how we’d like it, and now it’s just almost a habit for us. We just we love... after the first scare and you see somebody jump. It’s a fun thing.”

The Miller’s Nightmare Haunted Farm is open every Friday and Saturday in October. The farm features multiple escape rooms, a haunted manor and blood shed along with an infected corn crop and the Demented Forest.

Visit millersnightmare.com to learn more.

