After surprise discovery in mines, coal miner takes his side-hustle statewide

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - A surprise discovery while working in the mines one day leaves a Mingo County coal miner making big sales statewide.

For Jamey Carter, making beef jerky was always just a snack he made for himself to take into the mines; that is, until his friends started trying it.

“They bought so much that he was able to get out of the mines and start selling it commercially. I think that was eight or nine years ago,” said Ryan Neal, who sells Coal Miner’s Jerky at the Beef Jerky Outlet in Beckley.

Carter used the skills he learned in the mines to build his Coal Miner’s Jerky Shop in Gilbert and even built his own USDA processing plant. For Carter, it was never a job, but a passion he shares with his son.

“I have pictures of us working together at 2 a.m., cooking meat and putting it on the smoker. It’s a humbling experience,” said Carter.

Carter’s sales have exploded at Neal’s store in Beckley and across the state. Neal said the product is now being sold at 75 different locations across West Virginia.

“I think what makes his jerky exceptional is that he smokes it. It’s in the smoker so it has that smokey taste to it instead of a dehydrator, which is how most jerky is made.”

While Carter enjoys the extra trips he is now able to take with his family, making jerky was never about the money. “I just do what God put me on this Earth to do. This is literally my purpose.”

In addition to the Beef Jerky Outlet on Harper Road, you can also find Coal Miner’s Jerky sold at Tamarack in Beckley.

