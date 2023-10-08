We’ll be cool with occasional showers to start the work week

A front sweeps in on Monday
TOMORROW
TOMORROW
By Katherine Thompson
Published: Oct. 8, 2023 at 6:38 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
EVENING PLANNER
EVENING PLANNER

Winds coming out of the NW tonight thanks to broad low pressure over eastern Canada will continue to pump in the cold air. Enough moisture condensing across our higher terrain too will also mean a few isolated showers and flurries overnight.

FREEZE WARNING
FREEZE WARNING

A FREEZE WARNING IS IN EFFECT FOR WESTERN GREENBRIER AND POCAHONTAS COUNTIES overnight, where sensitive crops might be damaged or killed by the cold. Low temps tonight will be around freezing or a little above in the 30s.

TOMORROW
TOMORROW

Tomorrow will bring more clouds, and as a frontal system works through, we’ll see occasional rain showers throughout the day. Highs will be in the mid 50s to low 60s. Monday night, we gradually we’ll see the rain wrap up, and lows fall into the upper 30s-mid 40s.

DEPARTURE FROM NORMAL
DEPARTURE FROM NORMAL

Tuesday-Thursday, we should be mainly dry and warmer each day, but by the end of the week, another frontal system could mean more wet weather and another cold snap...

STAY TUNED!

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -

