Roanoke County couple arrives in Israel as attack unfolds, war declared

ROANOKE CO., Va. (WDBJ) - A couple from Roanoke County arrived in Israel as an international conflict was unfolding there.

Annette and Quigg Lawrence were eating dinner Saturday night when explosions rattled their hotel. And they spent time sheltering in a bunker with other guests.

The Lawrences were leading a group of 34 people from four countries and eight states on a visit to Israel.

Travelling ahead of the larger group, they were in the air and out of touch with family and friends when the conflict started.

“When we landed, my phone blew up,” Quigg Lawrence said in a telephone interview Sunday morning. “And I saw that Hamas had bombed southern Israel and taken hostages, had killed women and children. And that Netanyahu had declared a state of war.”

Lawrence is the Rector of Church of the Holy Spirit in Roanoke County, and a Bishop in the Anglican Church. His voice was affected by recent surgery here, but he and his wife are doing well after some anxious moments and a sleepless night.

“We’re good. We’re good,” he said.

The Lawrences were staying in Netanya, a city on the Mediterranean Sea, north of Tel Aviv.

“We finished dinner and all of a sudden, we heard some bombs going off. They were pretty loud. It shook the windows of the restaurant where we were in the hotel,” Annette Lawrence told us. “So, people were just running and screaming, and the hotel staff ushered us to the downstairs basement to their bunker.”

“It sounded like about a thousand shotguns going off,” Quigg Lawrence said, “kind of rattled the building and shook the windows. And it definitely freaked people out.”

They stayed in the bunker for about an hour before returning to their room.

“It was nighttime. We tried to go to sleep, but we could still hear things during the night, lots and lots of helicopters flying by, some jets, and then a few more explosions we heard,” Annette Lawrence said.

The Lawrences say their thoughts have been with their family, and with the people of Israel.

“I have a great love for the Jewish people and for Israel, and so while we’re inconvenienced, I think about all of the young Jewish people, civilians, the children, the elderly who have been killed or taken hostage,” Quigg Lawrence said.

The rest of the group hadn’t left when the conflict started, and their flights were canceled.

Annette and Quigg Lawrence say they are making plans to return home to western Virginia as soon as possible.

