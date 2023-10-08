Officer-involved shooting reported in Raleigh County

BEAVER, W.Va. (WVVA) -- Raleigh County Sheriff J.C. Canaday has confirmed there was an officer-involved shooting in Raleigh County on Sunday.

According to a release, a 911 call came in regarding a man brandishing a shotgun in the parking lot of Flipstarz gymnastics on Industrial Park Road in Beaver around 1 p.m. on Sunday. “The caller reported that they believed that the male with the shotgun was waiting on his wife and children, and that there was possibly some kind of child custody situation occurring. Raleigh County EOC then dispatched a WVSP and Raleigh County Sheriff’s Deputies to investigate. Prior to the arrival of law enforcement, the male left the area in a van with his wife and children.”

Ten minutes, later, the release said a Raleigh County Sheriff deputy encountered the suspect vehicle on Clarence W. Meadows Blvd in Beckley. “The Deputy attempted to stop the van, but the suspect then began fleeing with his wife and children still inside the vehicle. The pursuit continued from Calrence W. Meadows Blvd onto Stanaford road at speeds as high as 90 mph. The suspect then stopped the vehicle at his residence residence on Stanaford Road. He got out of the vehicle holding a shotgun. Deputies ordered the suspect to drop the shotgun numerous times, but he refused. He then turned toward the Deputies with the shotgun in hand, when he was shot by a RCSO Deputy.”

The release said suspect was transported to BARH and has since been flown to a Charleston Hospital with what appears to be non-life-threatening injuries. No one else was injured during the incident. Several criminal charges are pending against the suspect. He has been identified as Alan Charles Warden, 39 of Stanaford, WV.

