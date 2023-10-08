BSU women’s soccer dominates Allen on the pitch

Big Blue score three in first half, four in the second to be the Yellow Jackets 7-1
BSU women’s soccer dominates Allen on the pitch
By Jon Surratt
Published: Oct. 8, 2023 at 7:52 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Bluefield State University (BSU) Big Blue women’s soccer team hosted the Allen (SC) Yellow Jackets in the Big Blue’s breast cancer awareness game.

It was a dominant game from the Big Blue start to finish, scoring the first two goals of the game, and scoring the final five on the day to defeat the Yellow Jackets 7-1. The win ends Big Blue’s six-game losing streak, now at 3-7.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gillespie says the drilling rig penetrated the truck as it slid on its side from the windshield...
‘Workplace accident’ involving semi rollover was nearly a mass casualty, official says
The Mercer County Sheriff’s Department arrested Roy Charles Whittaker, 36, of Princeton, on...
Princeton man arrested after hitting motorcyclist
Officer involved shooting
Officer-involved shooting reported in Raleigh County
Football Friday, October 6: Part 2
Football Friday, October 6: Part 2
Stephens Mitsubishi gives away free car to celebrate reopening
Stephens Mitsubishi gives away free car to celebrate reopening

Latest News

BSU women’s soccer dominates Allen on the pitch
BSU women’s soccer dominates Allen on the pitch
BSU football comeback attempt falls just short, falls to Lincoln on homecoming
BSU football comeback attempt falls just short, falls to Lincoln on homecoming
BSU football comeback attempt falls just short, falls to Lincoln on homecoming
BSU football comeback attempt falls just short, falls to Lincoln on homecoming
Senators, Joe Manchin and Tommy Tuberville introduce legislation containing new regulations for...
Football Friday, October 6: Part 3