BSU women’s soccer dominates Allen on the pitch
Big Blue score three in first half, four in the second to be the Yellow Jackets 7-1
Published: Oct. 8, 2023 at 7:52 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Bluefield State University (BSU) Big Blue women’s soccer team hosted the Allen (SC) Yellow Jackets in the Big Blue’s breast cancer awareness game.
It was a dominant game from the Big Blue start to finish, scoring the first two goals of the game, and scoring the final five on the day to defeat the Yellow Jackets 7-1. The win ends Big Blue’s six-game losing streak, now at 3-7.
Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.