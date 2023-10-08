BSU football comeback attempt falls just short, falls to Lincoln on homecoming

Big Blue fall to the Lions 52-44 after falling behind 24-0 at halftime
By Jon Surratt
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 11:43 PM EDT
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Bluefield State University (BSU) Big Blue hosted the Lincoln (PA) Lions for it’s homecoming game.

The lions got off to a hot start, leading 24-0 at halftime and looking like they’d run away with it.

However, in the second half the Big Blue would make an immense comeback getting it 31-28 in the fourth quarter behind two touchdowns from Kelvin Heyward, and Reggie Redman.

The lions would end up making it 52-28 later in the quarter, but the Big Blue would muster two more scores to make it 52-44. However, with little time left and not recovering the onside kick, the Big Blue fall 52-44.

