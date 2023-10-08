Anne of Green Gables-themed picnic & fishing raises money for Richlands library

RICHLANDS, Va. (WVVA) -Phase one of the Richlands Tazewell County Public Library refurbishing has been completed, but there’s still more work to be done, including installing an elevator in the four-story building. To help raise money for the project, the library took a page from historical fiction to create an Anne of Green Gables-themed experience.

“So, Anne of Green Gables is just iconic...” says Erica Galloway, director of the Tazewell County Public Library, “...It’s just... so quaint. It takes you back to a time when it feels like, you know, life moved a little slower paced, so I think it fits in with the whole theme of a little more idyllic life.”

Guests could travel back in time and experience how people had fun over a century ago. This included a box lunch picnic in the great outdoors as well as games, gardening, and painting. There was also a petting zoo where kids could see some of the kinds of animals that Anne would have seen on her farm on Prince Edward Island. For many of the kids there, however, the star of the show was the opportunity to fish in the Clinch River.

“Mostly I just come... to fish with my pawpaw,” says Cole, one of the young fishers.

The picnic also included a desert silent auction and the chance to win a TV or bike. Organizers say they’re grateful for the great attendance as well as the sponsors that made all this possible.

Galloway says the library is planning other fundraising events in the future, possibly doing something similar to their previous Alice in Wonderland-themed event.

