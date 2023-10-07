Stephens Mitsubishi gives away free car to celebrate reopening

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -On Saturday, a local car dealership celebrated their grand reopening with a free car giveaway. Stephens Mitsubishi in Princeton reopened on Thursday with a redesigned facility. To show off the changes, they invited people to their dealership for a chance to win a car. They narrowed down the participants to 25 then drew a number to decide the winner. One participant, named Rachel Adams, entered the giveaway not expecting to win, saying she had never won anything in her life. That changed during this giveaway, however, when she won a new 2024 Mitsubishi Mirage. She says this was a blessing that couldn’t come at a better time.

“I’m going through some hardships in my life right now, and I just thought maybe take a chance on something, and I cannot believe it, and I thank the Lord,” says Adams.

Stephens Mitsubishi gave consolation prizes to some of the people who didn’t win. While the car giveaway might be over, the co-owner of Stephens Mitsubishi encourages people to stop by to see the new dealership and test drive a car for themselves.

