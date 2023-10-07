Stephens Mitsubishi gives away free car to celebrate reopening

The dealership gave one person a new Mitsubishi Mirage.
By Clayton McChesney
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 7:26 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -On Saturday, a local car dealership celebrated their grand reopening with a free car giveaway. Stephens Mitsubishi in Princeton reopened on Thursday with a redesigned facility. To show off the changes, they invited people to their dealership for a chance to win a car. They narrowed down the participants to 25 then drew a number to decide the winner. One participant, named Rachel Adams, entered the giveaway not expecting to win, saying she had never won anything in her life. That changed during this giveaway, however, when she won a new 2024 Mitsubishi Mirage. She says this was a blessing that couldn’t come at a better time.

“I’m going through some hardships in my life right now, and I just thought maybe take a chance on something, and I cannot believe it, and I thank the Lord,” says Adams.

Stephens Mitsubishi gave consolation prizes to some of the people who didn’t win. While the car giveaway might be over, the co-owner of Stephens Mitsubishi encourages people to stop by to see the new dealership and test drive a car for themselves.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gillespie says the drilling rig penetrated the truck as it slid on its side from the windshield...
‘Workplace accident’ involving semi rollover was nearly a mass casualty, official says
The Mercer County Sheriff’s Department arrested Roy Charles Whittaker, 36, of Princeton, on...
Princeton man arrested after hitting motorcyclist
Aubie Neal East III
Bluefield man faces sexual abuse charges involving minor
David Howard has been charged with second-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission...
80-year-old man charged with killing wife inside Virginia home
The annular, or "ring of fire," solar eclipse will be visible on Oct. 14.
You’ll have to wait a long time to see the next annular eclipse after Oct. 14

Latest News

Freeze Warnings and Frost Advisories go into effect tonight as temperatures plunge
Pumpkin Festival brings variety of vendors to Pocahontas, VA
Pumpkin Festival brings variety of vendors to Pocahontas, VA
Princeton man arrested after hitting motorcyclist
Princeton man arrested after hitting motorcyclist
Bluefield University, Virginia, and West Virginia AGs to host opioid crisis forum
Bluefield University, Virginia, and West Virginia AGs to host opioid crisis forum