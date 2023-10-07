Pumpkin Festival brings variety of vendors to Pocahontas, VA

The festival featured more than 50 vendors and the 38th annual “Indian Run.”
By Clayton McChesney
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 7:01 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
POCAHONTAS, Va. (WVVA) -A Virginia town is getting into the fall spirit on a windy Saturday with a favorite autumn tradition. The Pocahontas Pumpkin Festival brought a good turnout, offering live music, train rides, and, of course, pumpkins, along with the 38th annual “Indian Run” race. Businesses set up during the festival as well to sell things like art, shirts, homemade baked goods, and much more. Benjamin Gibson, the mayor of Pocahontas, says the dessert vendors have been especially popular with the kids but it’s the large *variety* of the more than fifty vendors at the event that brings people to the historic downtown. He says the small businesses set up here enjoy having the support.

“A lot of these small businesses, they don’t have the traffic flow maybe at a certain location, when they’re allowed to come to these events or set up... it brings the traffic flow to them. When you have a variety of vendors... you’re at home and you’re like, ‘well, I’d like to go do that.’ So, some people may not even know about some of these small businesses until they come to events like this, so it helps the small business out a lot,” says Mayor Gibson.

We spoke to one vendor who says this is only her second year selling baked goods at the Pumpkin Festival, but she already has plans to come out next year and encourages others to do the same.

