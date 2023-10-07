Hundreds turn out for Beckley’s 32nd annual Chili Night

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) -Hundreds of people packed the streets of Uptown Beckley for the city’s 32nd annual Chili Night on Saturday.

More than 60 chili and non-chili vendors lined the streets for people to try their unique recipes.

On top of a variety of food vendors, there was also a Kids’ Zone for the children along with eight different musical acts.

As for what makes Chili Night a favorite among locals, Beckley resident Scott Worley said it is not only the food, but the fellowship.

“It’s a time for people to come out. There’s folks you’ll see once a year and it’s Chili Night when you see them. People come out and have a good time and just enjoy seeing their neighbors.”

Later in the evening, the event also featured live wrestling by ASW sponsored by the law office of Steve New.

