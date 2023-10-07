Hundreds turn out for Beckley’s 32nd annual Chili Night


Hundreds of people packed the streets of Uptown Beckley for the city’s 32nd annual Chili Night...
Hundreds of people packed the streets of Uptown Beckley for the city’s 32nd annual Chili Night on Saturday.(wvva)
By Annie Moore
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 7:53 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) -Hundreds of people packed the streets of Uptown Beckley for the city’s 32nd annual Chili Night on Saturday.

More than 60 chili and non-chili vendors lined the streets for people to try their unique recipes.

On top of a variety of food vendors, there was also a Kids’ Zone for the children along with eight different musical acts.

As for what makes Chili Night a favorite among locals, Beckley resident Scott Worley said it is not only the food, but the fellowship.

“It’s a time for people to come out. There’s folks you’ll see once a year and it’s Chili Night when you see them. People come out and have a good time and just enjoy seeing their neighbors.”

Later in the evening, the event also featured live wrestling by ASW sponsored by the law office of Steve New.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gillespie says the drilling rig penetrated the truck as it slid on its side from the windshield...
‘Workplace accident’ involving semi rollover was nearly a mass casualty, official says
The Mercer County Sheriff’s Department arrested Roy Charles Whittaker, 36, of Princeton, on...
Princeton man arrested after hitting motorcyclist
Aubie Neal East III
Bluefield man faces sexual abuse charges involving minor
David Howard has been charged with second-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission...
80-year-old man charged with killing wife inside Virginia home
The annular, or "ring of fire," solar eclipse will be visible on Oct. 14.
You’ll have to wait a long time to see the next annular eclipse after Oct. 14

Latest News

Stephens Mitsubishi gives away free car to celebrate reopening
Stephens Mitsubishi gives away free car to celebrate reopening
Freeze Warnings and Frost Advisories go into effect tonight as temperatures plunge
Pumpkin Festival brings variety of vendors to Pocahontas, VA
Pumpkin Festival brings variety of vendors to Pocahontas, VA
Princeton man arrested after hitting motorcyclist
Princeton man arrested after hitting motorcyclist