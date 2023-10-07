Freeze Warnings and Frost Advisories go into effect tonight as temperatures plunge

Temperatures will be frigid tonight sitting in the 30s.
By Jeffrey Hoole
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 5:44 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A Frost Advisory goes into effect at 2 AM tonight for Tazewell County. Temperatures as low as 35 will result in frost formation, with temps down to freezing expected at elevations above 4,000 feet. The frost and freezing temperatures could kill outdoor plants, and unprotected outdoor plumbing could be damaged. Make sure to take steps now to protect them.

A Freeze Warning will go into effect at 4 AM for western Greenbrier and 10 PM tonight for Pocahontas counties. Temps as low as 32 are possible in Greenbrier County, and 27 in Pocahontas County, which will damage or kill sensitive vegetation. Unprotected outdoor plumbing could also freeze, so take steps now to protect them. Letting the pipes drip overnight is also advised.

Tonight will be especially cold in these areas.
Tonight will be especially cold in these areas.(maxuser | WVVA WEATHER)

The rest of us will be down in the mid to low 30s. A slight chance of a rain shower is possible. As we head into Sunday, we’ll be dry again, and also a little gusty. Temperatures will be topping off in the low 50s and upper 40s in some spots. Wind chill is going to make that feel about 5 degrees colder at times.

Wind chill Sunday morning could be as low as the 20s in some spots.
Wind chill Sunday morning could be as low as the 20s in some spots.(maxuser | WVVA WEATHER)

As we head into Monday, we’ll see a gradual warming. A slight chance of rain exists on Monday, but the days following look dry. Stay tuned!

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gillespie says the drilling rig penetrated the truck as it slid on its side from the windshield...
‘Workplace accident’ involving semi rollover was nearly a mass casualty, official says
The Mercer County Sheriff’s Department arrested Roy Charles Whittaker, 36, of Princeton, on...
Princeton man arrested after hitting motorcyclist
Aubie Neal East III
Bluefield man faces sexual abuse charges involving minor
David Howard has been charged with second-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission...
80-year-old man charged with killing wife inside Virginia home
The annular, or "ring of fire," solar eclipse will be visible on Oct. 14.
You’ll have to wait a long time to see the next annular eclipse after Oct. 14

Latest News

WVVA News at 5
Full video forecast (October 6th 2023)
saturday
We’ll have to crank the heat this weekend
Temps will begin to get colder today, and we'll see rain too
Rain this evening will lead to a wet football Friday
WVVA Today
WVVA Weather