Freeze Warnings and Frost Advisories go into effect tonight as temperatures plunge

A Frost Advisory goes into effect at 2 AM tonight for Tazewell County. Temperatures as low as 35 will result in frost formation, with temps down to freezing expected at elevations above 4,000 feet. The frost and freezing temperatures could kill outdoor plants, and unprotected outdoor plumbing could be damaged. Make sure to take steps now to protect them.

A Freeze Warning will go into effect at 4 AM for western Greenbrier and 10 PM tonight for Pocahontas counties. Temps as low as 32 are possible in Greenbrier County, and 27 in Pocahontas County, which will damage or kill sensitive vegetation. Unprotected outdoor plumbing could also freeze, so take steps now to protect them. Letting the pipes drip overnight is also advised.

Tonight will be especially cold in these areas. (maxuser | WVVA WEATHER)

The rest of us will be down in the mid to low 30s. A slight chance of a rain shower is possible. As we head into Sunday, we’ll be dry again, and also a little gusty. Temperatures will be topping off in the low 50s and upper 40s in some spots. Wind chill is going to make that feel about 5 degrees colder at times.

Wind chill Sunday morning could be as low as the 20s in some spots. (maxuser | WVVA WEATHER)

As we head into Monday, we’ll see a gradual warming. A slight chance of rain exists on Monday, but the days following look dry. Stay tuned!

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.