We’ll have to crank the heat this weekend

A front moving through the area will bring a few more showers into the overnight hours, but rain should wind down through early Saturday. We’ll otherwise be getting colder and windy. Low temps tonight will hit the 40s by early Sat AM.

Saturday looks rather chilly and blustery, with highs only in the 50s. Saturday night, we’ll see a few patchy clouds/sprinkles/snowflakes at higher elevations, and low temps will drop into the 30s. Patchy frost will be possible in some spots.

Sunday will be even colder still, with highs in the upper 40s and low 50s. We’ll still be a bit breezy as well, but skies should be mainly clear.

To begin next week, we could see cool temps and a few showers, but we should gradually warm back up after that.

