Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 628 donates to Bluefield Union Mission

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - Vietnam Veterans in Mercer County donated to the Bluefield Union Mission Thursday evening.

At the end of this month’s Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 628 monthly meeting the group presented a check of $1,000 to the director of the Bluefield Union Mission. The money comes from a fundraiser the association held in August, “In August every year, we have the “Run for the Hungry,” said Jerry Midkiff Vice President of the Chapter. “The Christian Motorcycle Association puts it on for us they have a bike we get donations from people to put their name on a shirt,”

The donations made from the event will go to the emergency assistance fund at the Union Mission which helps people in need afford shelter, transportation, and utility bill payments.

“It’s really says something about these men and women they serve when their country called and they keep on serving and they’re just a tremendous bunch and we think of you so much for your generosity,” said Craig Hammond who is the director of the Bluefield Mission.

The Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 628 plans to raise money again this Christmas season with their annual Christmas tree sale beside the Grants Supermarket off of Athens Road in Princeton.

