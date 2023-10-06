Victims identified in double-fatal shooting

UPDATE- 3:51 PM

PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ)- New information has been released on a double-fatal shooting that occurred in Pike County Friday.

Orlando Pack, Jolon McCree, and Devon Overstreet have been charged in connection with the deadly shooting that killed two people.

Kentucky State Police identified as Jacob Adair, 28, of Belfry, and Rodney Estep, 38, of Lexington.

The third victim suffered gunshot wounds and was transported to a nearby hospital.

Pack, McCree , and Overstreet have been charged with attempted murder and two counts of murder (complicity).

All three suspects are from Cincinnati, Ohio.

PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Two are dead and one person is injured Friday after a shooting, Kentucky State Police confirms on Friday.

KSP reports the shooting happened inside a home in the 2800 block of state Route 292. That’s located near the Tug Fork apartments in the Belfry area.

Crews responded just after 1 p.m.

Troopers say a car was stolen from the home where the shooting happened.

“There was a vehicle stolen from the residence just after the shooting, at which point multiple agencies were involved, but they were able to locate that vehicle and three were taken into custody just inside Lewis County,” KSP Trooper Michael Coleman said. “Those three have been taken into custody on unrelated charges, and charges related to the shooting will be pending.”

The identities of the victim have not been released.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.