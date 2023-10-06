Seneca Trail (U.S. 219) voted best drive for fall foliage

Fall in West Virginia
Fall in West Virginia
By Charlie Boothe
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 11:53 AM EDT
MONROE COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Seneca Trail, U.S. Rt. 219, which runs through Monroe, Greenbrier and Pocahontas counties in West Virginia has been named the best drive for fall foliage in 2023 in the nation.

Determined by Gunther VW Coconut Creek in a survey of 3,000 people, Seneca Trail topped the list of 140 drives for fall foliage.

Coal Heritage Trail, Rt. 52, was voted 33rd on the list and third best drive in the state.

According to Gunther, Seneca Trail is a “historic pathway” once tread by Native American tribes and “now serves as a scenic route that showcases the unparalleled beauty of the Appalachian Highlands. During the fall, the trail becomes a tapestry of color as the dense forests of oak, maple, and hickory transform into a kaleidoscope of reds, oranges, and yellows. The undulating hills and valleys amplify the beauty, with each turn revealing panoramic vistas of the flaming autumn foliage. Adding to the allure of the drive, the Seneca Trail is dotted with quaint towns and landmarks, each echoing tales of the region’s rich history and cultural heritage.”

Coal Heritage Trail is described as a scenic byway that “delves deep into the heart of coal country, passing through historic mining towns, abandoned coal camps, and remnants of an era that shaped the cultural and economic fabric of the region. As autumn arrives, the already scenic route takes on an even more enchanting quality. The dense Appalachian forests, consisting of oaks, maples, and hickories, undergo a vibrant transformation, with foliage bursting into brilliant shades of red, orange, and gold.”

Survey respondents were asked to rate their favorite routes to witness fall foliage to help fellow travelers discover these picturesque routes.

