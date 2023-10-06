Rain this evening will lead to a wet football Friday

Starting out this morning we’re seeing overcast conditions for much of our area. Occasional rain showers will continue into the late morning, with temperatures climbing out of the 50s and into the 60s. High temperatures will be topping off in the upper to mid 60s. When the cold front approaches we’ll also see the winds pick up just a little bit.

Temps will begin to get colder today, and we'll see rain too (maxuser | WVVA WEATHER)

The afternoon showers will be fairly hit or miss, but as the cold front approaches we’ll see some pockets of moderate rainfall, likely around 5-6 PM. After the front passes, we’ll see temperatures on the decline. The rain could be a little more widespread, though fairly light. As we head into football hours, the rain will begin to taper off. Between 7 and 9 the front will be passing, bringing the majority of the rain with it. It’ll still be a good idea to keep your umbrella with you just in case.

As the front passes this evening, some rain will be making football a little soggy (maxuser | WVVA WEATHER)

Into the weekend we’ll be a little dry with pop-up rain showers possible. Temperatures will be much colder sitting in the low 50s. Some of us could see our first frost of the season, with overnight lows in the mid 30s. Snowshoe and parts of Pocahontas County could see their first snowflakes as well Sunday morning. There won’t be much accumulation since ground temps will be a lot higher than air temps.

Low temps will be in the 30s (maxuser | WVVA WEATHER)

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.