Pulaski County superintendent talks middle school threats

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) -Pulaski County Middle School was closed Oct. 5, after numerous threats against the school surfaced online.

“You can always make up a school day, but you can’t make up a tragedy,” Pulaski County Schools Superintendent Rob Graham said.

He says there have been around five threats of violence against the middle school in the last week and a half.

Pulaski County Schools Superintendent Rob Graham says the threats are being investigated and they won’t be tolerated.

“At the middle school alone, we’ve had probably close between three to five that we that we’re investigating right now,” Graham said.

He says the most recent threat came in Wednesday night just before 10 p.m. which led to the decision to keep the kids home Thursday.

“I’ve been in education 33 years and these are more threats than than I’ve dealt with at the beginning of school forever so it is concerning,” Graham said. “It’s something that we we understand and really take seriously.”

He says it’s on the entire community to help keep schools safe and eliminate these threats.

“This isn’t something that we ever would want in our school division and can really cause a lot of harm not only to those making the threats but a lot of anxiety, stress and potential serious repercussions to those that are actually in the schools,” Graham said.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.