Princeton’s Stephens Mitsubishi reopens

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - A ribbon-cutting was held Thursday for the grand reopening of Stephens Mitsubishi in Princeton.

The dealership has been in-town since March 2022, but General Manager Chase Barton said the facility has been redesigned inside and outside with new signage and everything now meets Mitsubishi standards.

“We are proud to be in Mercer County,” he said, adding that the dealership has new and used car sales as well as full service.

The dealership has also been holding a contest for the last three weeks and the winner, which will be decided on Saturday, will win a new 2024 Mitsubishi Mirage.

“There is no strings attached to that, there is no purchase necessary,” he said, adding that the field of entries was narrowed down today to 25 for Saturday’s conclusion. All 25 will be notified to show up on Saturday for the reverse drawing. Other prizes will also be given away.

A Business After Hours, sponsored by the Chamber of Commerce of the Two Virginias, was also held today at the dealership following the ribbon-cutting.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.