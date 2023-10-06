Princeton man arrested after hitting motorcyclist

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Mercer County Sheriff’s Department arrested Roy Charles Whittaker, 36, of Princeton, on Thursday, October 5 for leaving the scene of an accident with serious bodily injury.

According to a release from MCSD, deputies responded to a vehicle fire at the Gardner Road and Rocky Branch Road intersection where Mercer County 911 advised them that a motorcycle was on fire and the driver was over an embankment.

Lt. S.J. Cary, Sgt. J.D. Ellison, and Cpl. L.L. Addair assisted Princeton Rescue Squad in extracting the driver from the wood.

The driver was transported to Princeton Community Hospital, and he was later airlifted to Charleston Area Medical Center.

The initial investigation indicated that the motorcycle had been struck by another vehicle that had left the scene. The nature of the crime called for Detective-Corporal M.T. Hatfield to assist with the investigation.

Deputies were able to locate the vehicle that fled the scene with the assistance of the public. The driver was determined to be Whittaker.

He was located and taken into custody.

