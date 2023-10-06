Princeton bakery offers all things sugary and sweet

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - Folks in Princeton now have a new place to get their fix of sweet treats.

Sweet Babies Bakery on Rogers Street celebrated its grand opening all day on Friday. The business offers all things sugary, including cupcakes, brownies and fried pies; but they’re no strangers to the more savory selections, which they provide through their deli. Here, customers can choose between freshly baked bread, sandwiches and soups.

After a lunch rush on Friday, WVVA had the chance to speak to the business’ manager, Jade Hampton, who says she is happy to see their months of hard work pay off.

“I love to see the customers love our products. We have a lot to choose from- a lot of hours baking back there in the hot bakery, so I’m glad everyone likes it.”

Even if you haven’t had the chance to stop in to check the spot out for yourself, there’s still plenty of time to support the new business. Sweet Babies Bakery is open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday.

