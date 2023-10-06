Princeton bakery offers all things sugary and sweet

Sweet Babies Bakery, Princeton
Sweet Babies Bakery, Princeton(WVVA)
By Gailyn Markham
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 4:08 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - Folks in Princeton now have a new place to get their fix of sweet treats.

Sweet Babies Bakery on Rogers Street celebrated its grand opening all day on Friday. The business offers all things sugary, including cupcakes, brownies and fried pies; but they’re no strangers to the more savory selections, which they provide through their deli. Here, customers can choose between freshly baked bread, sandwiches and soups.

After a lunch rush on Friday, WVVA had the chance to speak to the business’ manager, Jade Hampton, who says she is happy to see their months of hard work pay off.

“I love to see the customers love our products. We have a lot to choose from- a lot of hours baking back there in the hot bakery, so I’m glad everyone likes it.”

Even if you haven’t had the chance to stop in to check the spot out for yourself, there’s still plenty of time to support the new business. Sweet Babies Bakery is open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Howard has been charged with second-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission...
80-year-old man charged with killing wife inside Virginia home
Police released photos of a man accused of dragging a college student into a car. Police said...
Suspect arrested in attempted abduction of University of Virginia student, police say
Sam's Club is offering savings on its memberships this month.
Sam’s Club is offering 50-70% off memberships for a limited time
Child, 12, hit by vehicle
Jessee Sherman Barrett
Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office seek public assistance in locating wanted man

Latest News

Athens Elementary School Heritage Day
Athens Elementary School students get lessons from the past at heritage day event
Bluefield man faces sexual abuse charges involving minor
Bluefield man faces sexual abuse charges involving minor
Furcast @ Noon: Meet Lilah!
Furcast @ Noon: Meet Lilah
Birthdays: 10.6.23 -10.8.23
Birthdays: 10.6.23 -10.8.23