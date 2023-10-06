City of Mullens under investigation by W.Va. Auditor’s Public Integrity and Fraud unit

MULLENS, W.Va. (WVVA) - Rumors continued to circulate on Friday over what led to the closure of the Mullens city office for several days in mid-September.

In an interview on Friday with the city’s mayor, Alan Mills, he confirmed the closure was due to an ongoing investigation involving the State Auditor’s Public Integrity and Fraud Unit.

When he took office 15 months ago, Mills said there were questions over the city’s finances that he claimed no one in the previous administration could clarify. He also said there were problems moving forward on city projects due to the fact that the city had not completed an audit since 2016.

“There was stuff we couldn’t get a grasp on. We couldn’t figure out certain things. We had a lot of questions we couldn’t get answers to and this will answer our questions.”

Mills’ predecessor, former Mayor Jenny Ann Martin, was at work on Friday and could not sit down for interview but did speak with WVVA News. She made it clear that an audit was a top priority for her when she took office in 2018, and that the problems pre-date her administration. In fact, she said that because the city owned thousands to the auditor prior to her taking office, she even negotiated a settlement and payment plan, but then COVID-19 hit.

While declining to go into more details about the questions over the city’s finances, Mayor Mills said he is confident the investigation will bring answers. “I don’t think anybody has taken money. But we’ll find out. I just don’t see it.”

Mayor Mills also acknowledged that while the city is struggling financially, he is optimistic that the investigation will help put the city on the path to financial solvency.

“The rumors you’re hearing... they’re rumors. We don’t know nothing. They came in, gathered information, and it will be two months, if not longer.”

WVVA News also reached out to the West Virginia’s Auditor’s Office for a comment this week. A spokesperson responded, saying “it is not our policy to comment on investigations or acknowledge if in fact one is going on.”

