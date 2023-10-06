Local students participate in Explore the New Manufacturing Academy

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - Middle school students in Mercer County spent a day learning new skills from local manufacturers at the Mercer County Technical Education Center in Princeton Thursday.

The Explore the New Manufacturing is a program created by the West Virginia Manufacturers Association educational fund. The association partnered with local manufacturers and MCTEC to show students different career paths they could be interested in.

The students completed hands-on labs with companies like Conweld Industries and Custom Manufacturing Solutions. Students also touring the campus of the technical education center.

Executive Director of explore the new manufacturing program, Monica Cross says, “It’s important for students be open this to build awareness to the career opportunities in manufacturing in their local area right in the backyard as well as educational pathways that lead them to those such as opportunities courses, and trainings available at places like MCTEC.”

Seventh-grader Adasyn Havens says she’s had fun learning about skills from career paths that she hadn’t seen before, “There are a lot of different things that you can accomplish and there are so many different things you can do.”

This is the second year the program has visited Mercer County students and plan to organize another event next year.

