Furcast @ Noon: Meet Lilah

By Joshua Bolden
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 1:25 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - In the newest edition of ‘Your Furcast @ Noon’ friend to the show, Ciara McKee with the Mercer County Animal Shelter introduces Meteorologist Jeffrey Hoole, Joshua Bolden and you to Lilah.

Lilah came to the shelter after being an animal surrender.

The 4-year-old was only surrendered due to the family not permitted to take her with them on their next endeavor.

Lilah is a chow mix with loads of energy.

Ciara says Lilah behaves well with infants and toddlers (she comes from a family who had an 18-month old) but she would recommend a family with children 8 or older.

The shelter is located at 961 Shelter Rd, Princeton, WV 24740

The Mercer County Animal Shelter can also be reached at (304) 425-2838.

