Ellen and Don Elmes art exhibit at Paine Gallery

By Jessica Nuzzo
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 11:29 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - A local artist couple that has been living in the area for 50 years is sharing their art with the community.

Ellen and Don Elmes held a reception Thursday evening for their painting and photography exhibition called Gravity and Grace a visual reflection of human and mother nature. The exhibition is being showcased in the Paine Gallery inside the Bluefield Area Arts Center.

The Elmes’ started creating their collection in their home in Jewel Ridge 50 years ago.

With decades of life experience under their belts the two say this exhibit offers a look into their lived experience of setting down roots in appalachia.

It’s kind of a story about different aspects of our lives. We’ve been married 54 years and lived up on the mountain all those years, and so it came together as sort of stories of our lives here in the mountains,” said Ellen Elmes

Ellens husband Don Elmes adds, “this show at our age really means a great deal to have it in this wonderful gallery, the Paine Gallery, here in Bluefield just adds an additional element to it.”

The Paine gallery is open Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

