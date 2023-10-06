Car goes airborne, hits school gym

Scene video shows damage after a car went airborne and hit a school gym. (WPVI via CNN Newsource)
By WPVI staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 12:29 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHILADEPHIA (WPVI) – A car crashed into a Philadelphia school Friday morning, damaging the school and sending the driver to the hospital.

The driver lost control and slammed into the Mariana Bracetti Academy charter school.

Emergency crews had to extricate the unresponsive driver from the wrecked car, and they were taken to an area hospital.

Luckily, students were not in the portion of the building where the accident happened. It houses the school’s gym and cafeteria.

A witness who was nearby witnessed the crash and said the car went airborne after it lost control, spinning sideways, striking a sign, tree, fence and the school building.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Howard has been charged with second-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission...
80-year-old man charged with killing wife inside Virginia home
Police released photos of a man accused of dragging a college student into a car. Police said...
Suspect arrested in attempted abduction of University of Virginia student, police say
Sam's Club is offering savings on its memberships this month.
Sam’s Club is offering 50-70% off memberships for a limited time
Child, 12, hit by vehicle
Jessee Sherman Barrett
Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office seek public assistance in locating wanted man

Latest News

Update on Colorado funeral home.
WATCH: More than 100 bodies found inside a Colorado funeral home, criminal investigation underway
Nicholasville police say Tori McQuay and Melanie Coffey were found unconscious in a running...
Kids found in car with passed-out women at Walmart were ‘filthy,’ police say
Birthdays: 10.6.23 -10.8.23
Birthdays: 10.6.23 -10.8.23
A hearse and debris can be seen at the rear of the Return to Nature Funeral Home in Penrose,...
Police find at least 115 bodies at Colorado ‘green’ funeral home under investigation
Rumors continue to circulate over what led to the closure of the Mullens city office for...
City of Mullens under investigation by W.Va. Auditor’s Public Integrity and Fraud unit