BSU volleyball comes back from two-set deficit, downs Virginia Union

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Bluefield State University (BSU) Big Blue hosted the Virginia Union Panthers in the Big Blue’s first home conference game of the season. It was also their homecoming and breast cancer awareness game.

The game got off to a rocky start for the Big Blue, falling in set one 26-24 and set two 25-19. However, the Big Blue would dominate set three 25-15 and set four 25-18 to force a fifth set. In the fifth set, Big Blue would come away victorious winning 15-12. BSU is now at 7-11 on the season.

