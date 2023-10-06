Bluefield man faces sexual abuse charges involving minor

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - A Bluefield, W.Va. man is behind bars after being charged with two sexual abuse crimes involving a minor.

Aubie Neal East III, 36, was charged with sexual abuse by a parent, guardian, custodian or person in a position of trust to a child and sexual abuse in the first degree.

According to the criminal complaint, West Virginia State Police in Greenbrier County started an investigation in February after a complaint was filed that a juvenile had been the victim of assault after a visit with East in Mercer County.

A hospital examination confirmed the assault, the complaint said, and East was questioned by Princeton Detachment State Trooper E.C. Nunn.

East said he was the only male around the juvenile during her visit, and had turned over the juvenile to her grandmother after the visit without incident.

However, after a DNA analysis was conducted of underwear from the victim’s initial examination, traces of male DNA were confirmed.

Probable cause was found in Mercer County Magistrate Court in Princeton on Sept. 25 and a warrant was issued for the arrest.

East is incarcerated at Southern Regional Jail under a $100,000 cash only bond.

The penalties for those charges could be up to 50 years in prison if convicted of both.

