Beckley law enforcement partners with community in observance of National Faith and Blue Weekend

By Gailyn Markham
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 4:22 PM EDT
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Community members and Beckley police officers are joining forces to help their city on Saturday, October 7.

Saturday marks the start of the National Faith and Blue Weekend, which works to bridge the gap between law enforcement and those in the communities they serve. In Beckley, these two groups are partnering to host a Unity and Community Cleanup event. The effort will be held from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the corner of Mool Avenue and South Fayette Street.

WVVA spoke to Beckley Community Leader Tina Pannell and the Community Services Officer for the Beckley Police Department Sgt. David Bailey. They explained how this event will work to heal Beckley.

“We’re here to really change the narrative and show the alliance and how we’re locking arms in the community with the Beckley Police Department,” Pannell shared. “...and that’s just critical to our future.”

“Anytime, you know, we can partner with community leaders- people in the community- it not only creates good relationships, it also provides a safer and better neighborhood for everybody to live in,” Bailey added.

Volunteers will be working to clean up the grass and street in front of the newly renovated Stratton Elementary School. Those wanting to help in this effort are asked to arrive between 8 and 8:30 a.m. on Saturday.

Snacks and equipment will be provided.

