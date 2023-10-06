Athens Elementary School students get lessons from the past at heritage day event

ATHENS, W.Va. (WVVA) - On Friday, students at Athens Elementary School in Mercer County had a lesson on their Appalachian roots.

Each year, National 4H week is observed during the first full week of October. Those with the Mercer County 4H Chapter- through the WVU Extension Service- tell WVVA that they like to use this time to show students what their club is about while educating them on their heritage.

Throughout the school day, students heard live Appalachian folk music, read books by West Virginia authors and played old-fashioned games. While all the activities were fun, some were also practical, focusing on how to make butter or trap and hunt animals for survival.

Each lesson was taught by local 4H volunteers and gave an up-close look into how Mountaineers of the past lived their lives.

“I think it’s really all about tradition and for the kids to learn about their roots and their heritage and why we do so many things in our culture that we do,” shared Sarah Brown, organizer of Friday’s event and agent for the WVU Extension Services’ Mercer County 4H Chapter.

Brown says Heritage Day has been an annual tradition at Athens Elementary for years, but adds that she would love for other schools in Mercer County to take part in the fun next year.

