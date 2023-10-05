Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office seek public assistance in locating wanted man

Jessee Sherman Barrett
Jessee Sherman Barrett(Tazewell Co. Virginia Sheriff's Office)
By Kassidy Brown
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 10:49 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
TAZEWELL COUNTY, Va. (WVVA) - The Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating Jessee Sherman Barrett.

Barrett, 61, is wanted for several outstanding charges of assault and battery and for 47 charges of violating protective orders. He is still currently making threats to his victim.

The Commonwealth Attorney has approved for nearly full extradition limitations on Barrett.

Barrett is between 5′5 and 5′9, 185 pounds, with grey hair. He has tattoos on his face, arms, hands, fingers, chest and legs.

He may be driving a 2018 Silver Ford Escape or a GMC Sierra truck with rusting body and loose bumper.

Barrett is believed to be in Tazewell County, Kentucky, or Indiana.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Jessee Sherman Barrett, please contact TCSO day or night at 276-988-0645 or 276-988-1167.

