Tazewell County gets state recognition for EMT program

TAZEWELL COUNTY, Va. (WVVA) - Tazewell County is receiving recognition from the state of Virginia for their work in establishing the Law Enforcement Emergency Medical Technician Program. The initiative trains sheriff’s deputies to double as EMTs.

The Virginia Association of Counties recognized the program as being innovative. The county’s decision to think outside the box and train deputies as EMTs earned them state recognition for the first time ever.

“The reason this program was created was because Tazewell County is so large geographically that with the new rescue squads that we have. If two crews are already out on a call and a third call comes in, you’re going to have a delayed response times that was not acceptable to provide care to people,” said Tazewell County Supervisor, Charlie Stacy.

Stacy says Sheriff Brian Hieatt eagerly stepped up to the plate to help address the problem, now fifteen deputies double as EMTs. Hieatt says the program’s success has other law enforcement agencies taking note.

“Since we’ve done this I’ve had other departments that have reached out, sheriff’s departments that have reached out to get some details. To ask about the training and ask what steps we took to start working with our local rescue squads to put the program in place,” said Hieatt.

Hieatt says he’s proud of the deputies who stepped up to take on the new role. County Supervisor Maggie Asbury says she couldn’t agree more.

“The district that I represent is as far remote as any in our county. To be able to have not only our EMS people but our sheriff’s deputies that are paramedics and first responders has been a god send for our area,” said Asbury.

Each deputy had fifteen weeks of EMT training and they all had to pass a national certification in order to become an EMT. Sheriff Hieatt says it’s a goal of his to only staff schools and the courthouse with deputies who are certified as an EMTs.

