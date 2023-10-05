New plans in store for former Camp Roland site

BLAND COUNTY Va. (WVVA) - New plans have been announced for the former site of Camp Roland in Bastian. The land is now owned by the same group that owns Eupepsia Wellness Resort in Bland.

The group presented their early plans to the Bland County Planning Commission on Monday. Plans for the area are to transform the land into a public “glamping” recreational facility. The facility will include 20 insulated canvas, yurt type structures for overnight stays. The prospective name for the facility would be Eupepsia: The Villages.

The new owner plan to restore a pond on the property as well as refurbish a pool on the former camp grounds. Below you can see a complete list of what was presented to the planning commission on Monday.



Existing Structures Construction Scope of Work:

• Existing caretakers house

o Renovate the existing structure for a more inviting entrance building. To be used for staff housing.

Existing 0.7ac pond

o Restoration of the existing pond to include maintenance and/or replacement of the existing outflow pipe and valve, to allow the water to flow freely again.

o Clean and maintain the existing dam bank from overgrown vegetation. Clean the pond banks with removal of dead trees in the water and slope stabilization.

• Main muster field

o Removal of the existing (2) climbing towers

o Maintain the existing pavilions for client use along the creek.

o Grub the creek access on the North side of the creek for creek access.

• Existing pool and bath house

o Pool to be refurbished with new liner or structure as required to be used once again as a pool.

o Existing pump house and chemical storage shed to remain.

Equipment to be replaced or refurbished as required for pool operations.

o Existing bath house to refurbished with new interior finished as required. Existing roof to be evaluated by engineering.

• Existing bridge over Wolf Creek

o Bridge to be evaluated by engineering. It is assumed that the bridge South span will need to be addressed. Intent is to repair in place as required for construction equipment to pass safely.

• (3) Existing frame buildings on South side of creek

o No programming use has been identified for these structures.

o Each structure to be evaluated by engineering for future use

• Existing restroom building

o Existing restroom building to be demolished.

o Existing septic to be evaluated by ASOE C.Sink for removal or abandonment.

• Existing wood framed storage building

o Existing storage building is structurally in good condition. Will need new roof, siding, doors, access deck.

o Programming use for storage for The Villages for outdoor recreation gear for check out by clients.

• Existing stone building

o Programming use as the camp office.

o Renovations to the structure to include new roof and roof structure, new doors, new windows, and HVAC systems.

• Existing Masonry building

o Former health center building in good condition to remain.

o Programming use has not been identified. Renovations as required for future use.

• Existing dining hall and kitchen

o Building to be demolished as it does not meet current building code standards, and has failing North wall, and West wall has separated from the chimney structure.

o New dining hall and kitchen to be built in the same location.

• Existing frame building

o Existing frame building to the South of the dining hall, formally known as the AEQ building, to be demolished.

o Existing roof structure has failed, and the building has visible black mold

• Miscellaneous Frame buildings and pavilions

o All existing frame building and pavilions in the development area as noted on the site plan are to be demolished.

• Existing site roads and utilities

o The existing 10-0″ wide property access road to remain in the same location for access through the property. Roads to be regraded and new stone added as required for an level and passable surface.

o Stone road access to existing building to repaired with new surface stone for service or for emergency access.

o Existing electrical utilities to remain, and extended to the new development area.

o Existing well and pump house to remain. The existing well is being evaluated by ASOE C. Sink to determine if the capacity will meet the larger development. A new well may need to be added on the property, or a new pump house depending on the findings.

New Structures Construction Scope of Work:

• (20) New glamping yurts

o Construction of (20) new glamping yurts of sizes varying from 24′ diameter to 36′ diameter to be constructed on the South and Southeast side of the dinning hall area, per site development plan.

o The area of development is approximately 5.0 acres

o Each structure to be constructed a minimum of 50 feet from the other structures.

o A single lane 10′-0″ wide gravel access road to be sited between the structures from the existing site road and connected to each yurt site.

o Utilities

Extend the existing water from the existing pump house, or from new well pending engineering design

Extend the existing electrical service from the pole

mounted transformer located near the existing dining hall.

(1) onsite septic system and field to serve (S) sites, for a

total of (4) new septic systems

• New Dining hall and kitchen

o Construct new framed building in the same location as the current dining hall.

o New dining hall to accommodate (40) clients and staff.

o New commercial kitchen for preparation of clients meals

o New grease trap

o Evaluation of existing septic connections to determine if new building can be connected to the existing system, or a new septic system will be provided.

• New roadside signage

o Replace existing sign with new branded sign for Eupepsia: The Villages

