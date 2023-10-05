Kerri-Anne Cook wins the AA golf state championship. Multiple runner-up finishers in Wheeling

Cook shoots 10-over par to be the first ever female individual state champion. Rocky Frye finishes 2nd in A. Both Summers County and Shady Spring finish in 2nd place.
Cook shoots 10-over par to be the first ever female individual state champion.
By Jon Surratt
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 11:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WHEELING, W.Va. (WVVA) - The WVSSAC High School Golf State Championship wrapped up in Wheeling Wednesday. At the end of the two days, Westside’s Kerri-Anne Cook won the individual Class AA state championship, shooting 10-over par, two strokes ahead of 2nd place. Cook is the first ever female individual state champion in WVSSAC history.

Rocky Frye, of Montcalm, claimed 2nd place in Class A after shooting 12-over par after two days, just one stroke off from the lead. Other finishers were Tyler Beard, of Shady Spring, finishing in 7th place in AA. Jacob Honaker, of Greenbrier East, finishing in 5th place in AAA. Jonah Wilson, of Woodrow Wilson, finished T-8th place in AAA.

Summers County and Shady Spring both finished in 2nd place as a team in Class A and Class AA, respectively. Woodrow Wilson would finish in 7th place while Greenbrier East finished in 8th place in AAA.

Cook shoots 10-over par to be the first ever female individual state champion.
Kerri-Anne Cook wins the AA golf state championship. Multiple runner-up finishers in Wheeling
