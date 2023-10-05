Gretchen Fleming’s story will be featured on Investigation Discovery show

Gretchen Fleming's story will be featured on an episode of Disappeared.
By Laura Bowen
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 11:19 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Gretchen Fleming’s story will be featured on an episode of Disappeared on October 15th. It will be on Investigation Discovery.

Her dad, David Fleming, said that keeping Gretchen’s name out there is in their best interest.

Gretchen was last seen in early December, leaving My Way Lounge.

David Fleming said it’s important to tell her story.

“I hope that this episode will really start to clear up some of the facts and start telling the, you know, the actual what happened that evening that she did disappear and not so many people speculating what they think happened,” he said.

David Fleming thanks the community for the support and generosity they’ve shown.

If you have any information related to the case, call detective Zimmerman at 304-424-1072.

For after-hour calls, call 304-424-8444.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ohio officials said a teen died in a crash involving a UTV.
Officials: Teen dies after being thrown from UTV during crash
Child, 12, hit by vehicle
Brianna Coppage, a 28-year-old teacher at St. Clair High School, has reportedly been placed on...
High school teacher put on leave after school officials discover her OnlyFans page
The inmate law enforcement believes is the main culprit behind the death of Douglas Cunningham...
Inmate accused in death of a man at Southern Regional Jail appears in court
Ashley Hopkins home after firefighters extinguished the fire upstairs.
Bluefield, Va. house fire leaves family with nothing

Latest News

Jessee Sherman Barrett
Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office seek public assistance in locating wanted man
Crews respond overnight after blaze burns through 52 Market in Iaeger, WV
Crews respond overnight after blaze burns through 52 Market in Iaeger, WV
Domestic Violence Awareness Month
Family Refuge Center is set to paint Lewisburg purple
WVVA Today
Two Raleigh County hospitals join forces to host free community health fair
WVVA Today
Beckley PD K9 officer retires following discovery of chronic illness