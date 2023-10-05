Gretchen Fleming’s story will be featured on Investigation Discovery show

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Gretchen Fleming’s story will be featured on an episode of Disappeared on October 15th. It will be on Investigation Discovery.

Her dad, David Fleming, said that keeping Gretchen’s name out there is in their best interest.

Gretchen was last seen in early December, leaving My Way Lounge.

David Fleming said it’s important to tell her story.

“I hope that this episode will really start to clear up some of the facts and start telling the, you know, the actual what happened that evening that she did disappear and not so many people speculating what they think happened,” he said.

David Fleming thanks the community for the support and generosity they’ve shown.

If you have any information related to the case, call detective Zimmerman at 304-424-1072.

For after-hour calls, call 304-424-8444.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.