Gov. Justice announces more than $800K in Sexual Assault Services Program grants

FILE: Justice, who is running for the Republican nomination for U.S. Senate in West Virginia,...
FILE: Justice, who is running for the Republican nomination for U.S. Senate in West Virginia, also has refused to respond to information requests from Xcoal Energy & Resources, which is trying to collect what it is owed, attorney Daniel Garfinkel told a federal judge in Delaware.(MGN)
By Kassidy Brown
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 1:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WVVA) - Governor Jim Justice announced that $801,797 in West Virginia Sexual Assault Services Program grant funds was awarded to the West Virginia Foundation for Rape Information and Services Sexual Assault Services Program.

These funds are administered by the Justice and Community Services (JCS) Section of the West Virginia Division of Administrative Services (DAS).

Their purpose is to provide and expand direct services to victims of sexual assault throughout the Mountain State.

The Sexual Assault Services Program was created by the Violence Against Women and Department of Justice Reauthorization Act of 2005 and provides grant dollars to states and territories to assist them in supporting rape crisis centers that provide core services, direct intervention, and related assistance to victims of sexual assault.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ohio officials said a teen died in a crash involving a UTV.
Officials: Teen dies after being thrown from UTV during crash
Child, 12, hit by vehicle
Brianna Coppage, a 28-year-old teacher at St. Clair High School, has reportedly been placed on...
High school teacher put on leave after school officials discover her OnlyFans page
The inmate law enforcement believes is the main culprit behind the death of Douglas Cunningham...
Inmate accused in death of a man at Southern Regional Jail appears in court
Ashley Hopkins home after firefighters extinguished the fire upstairs.
Bluefield, Va. house fire leaves family with nothing

Latest News

52 Market fire in Iaeger (Seth Stone)
52 Market fire in Iaeger (Seth Stone)
Princeton Economic Development Authority receives mapping project grant
Princeton Economic Development Authority receives mapping project grant
Family Refuge Center is set to paint Lewisburg purple
Family Refuge Center is set to paint Lewisburg purple
Wyoming County man sentenced for conspiracy
Wyoming County man sentenced for conspiracy
Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office seek public assistance in locating wanted man
Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office seek public assistance in locating wanted man