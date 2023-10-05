Gov. Justice announces more than $800K in Sexual Assault Services Program grants

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WVVA) - Governor Jim Justice announced that $801,797 in West Virginia Sexual Assault Services Program grant funds was awarded to the West Virginia Foundation for Rape Information and Services Sexual Assault Services Program.

These funds are administered by the Justice and Community Services (JCS) Section of the West Virginia Division of Administrative Services (DAS).

Their purpose is to provide and expand direct services to victims of sexual assault throughout the Mountain State.

The Sexual Assault Services Program was created by the Violence Against Women and Department of Justice Reauthorization Act of 2005 and provides grant dollars to states and territories to assist them in supporting rape crisis centers that provide core services, direct intervention, and related assistance to victims of sexual assault.

