Friday will bring light rain; temps will start to drop Friday night

A cold front will bring scattered showers and a cool-down
WEEKEND OUTLOOK
WEEKEND OUTLOOK(maxuser | WVVA WEATHER)
By Katherine Thompson
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 6:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TONIGHT
TONIGHT(maxuser | WEATHER PHOTO)

Tonight, cloud cover will increase ahead of an incoming frontal system. Low temps should remain in the 50s, and we’ll gradually see rain showers develop late tonight, mainly after midnight.

FUTURECAST
FUTURECAST(maxuser | WVVA WEATHER)

Our Friday will be seasonable temp-wise, but we’ll be damp, with on and off rain throughout the day and into Friday night as well. As the front begins to slide out of the area, temps will drop into the 40s Friday night-early Saturday. Colder air will spill in behind this system and settle in for this weekend.

SATURDAY
SATURDAY(maxuser | WVVA WEATHER)

Saturday will be partly sunny with a few isolated showers here and there and high temps only in the 50s for most. Saturday night will bring isolated drizzle in spots still and even the chance for a few snowflakes at higher elevations of Western Greenbrier and Pocahontas counties Saturday night-Sunday. Highs on Sunday will only be in the 40s and low 50s, and will drop into the 30s again Sunday night. Areas of frost will be possible this weekend, and into early next week.

SOME SPOTS COULD SEE SNOW
SOME SPOTS COULD SEE SNOW(maxuser | WVVA WEATHER)

Next week, we gradually look to dry back out and warm back up a bit...

STAY TUNED!

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -

