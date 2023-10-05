Franklin County man found guilty of animal cruelty

Terry Eugene Michel, 58, has been charged with animal cruelty after his dogs were found shot to death.(Franklin County Sheriff’s Office/Franklin County Humane Society)
By Isabella Ledonne
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 12:45 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Terry Michel has been found guilty of two counts of animal cruelty.

The charges carry a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison, according to the Commonwealth’s attorney.

Michel admitted to investigators that he shot and killed his two dogs, Caleb and Colby, back in February.

He originally told police someone stole the dogs from Waid Park.

Judge Tim Allen ruled Michel was guilty of a misdemeanor charge of falsely reporting to police.

During the trial, the defense argued Michel experienced a psychiatric episode of disassociation when he shot and killed the dogs because of his depression and PTSD.

The commonwealth played Michel’s interview with investigators in court, where he says he killed the dogs to save his marriage with his wife.

