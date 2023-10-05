Family Refuge Center is set to paint Lewisburg purple

LEWISBURG, W.Va. (WVVA) - In acknowledgement of National Domestic Violence Awareness Month, Family Refuge Center is ready to Paint the Town Purple.

The purpose of this campaign is to bring more awareness of the increase of domestic violence cases to the community. It also helps to shine light on the effects domestic violence has on individuals, families, and the community.

According to a release from the center, October was first declared National Domestic Violence Awareness Month in 1989. Since then, the month has been a time to acknowledge domestic violence survivors and be a voice for its victims.

Communities and advocacy organizations across the country connect with the public and one another to raise awareness about the signs of abuse and ways to stop it and to uplift survivor stories and provide additional resources to leaders and policy makers.

Here is how Lewisburg can participate in the Paint the Town Purple campaign and support victims and survivors:

1. Businesses have the option to decorate their storefront in a purple theme throughout the month of October or during the week of October 16th through the 20th and/or offer a featured product for sale. Community members will vote for their favorite storefront by scanning QR codes in the windows and/or voting via our Facebook page. The winner of the best storefront decorating contest will be announced on Monday, Oct. 23rd.

2. Community members can purchase a purple light bulb to display on their porch throughout the month of October. Light bulbs can be purchased at Family Refuge Center main office in Lewisburg. By purchasing a light bulb, you are pledging to take a stand against domestic violence, honoring those who lost their lives to domestic violence and helping to empower victims and survivors. FRC asks that you light up our Facebook page in October with pictures of your light shining and use #DomesticViolenceAwarenessMonth.

3. Join FRC on Wednesday, October 18th at 6 p.m. for their 2nd Annual Paint, Pints, & Partnership event. This event will be hosted at our main office in Lewisburg. On this night, individuals can enjoy an evening of light hors d’oeuvres, painting, and community engagement. Tickets can be purchased at 213 Coleman Drive Suite B4 or by visiting the events tab on our website.

Family Refuge Center said, “Individuals who suffer from domestic violence can only receive help if the silence is broken and stigma is removed. Domestic Violence does not discriminate! It is important for communities to come together to help end this cycle of abuse.”

