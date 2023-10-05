Crews respond overnight after blaze burns through 52 Market in Iaeger, WV

IAEGER, W.Va. (WVVA) - A recently reopened business in McDowell County is now looking at recovery following an overnight blaze.

McDowell County Dispatch confirms that 52 Market in the city of Iaeger caught fire around midnight on Thursday.

Several agencies did respond to the scene.

Dispatch confirms emergency crews have cleared that scene as of this writing at 7:30 am.

It is unknown what started the blaze.

Limited information is being released at this time as to who responded to the scene.

As we learn more we will bring it to you.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.